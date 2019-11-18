Highway 330 open
Caltrans has stopped all bridge work on State Route 330 for the winter. The work is slated to resume in March depending on weather. Caltrans has removed construction equipment and continues to clear the area.
East Valley businesses meet with the Chamber
On Tuesday, Nov. 19, the Chamber hosts an informational meeting for businesses in the unincorporated areas of the Valley This includes Big Bear City, Sugarloaf and Fawnskin. The meeting takes place at the Barnstorm Restaurant at the Big Bear Airport. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Registration is requested.
The Moose Lodge is back
It will reopen on Dec. 13. The Lodge has been closed since February when it was significantly damaged in the Valentine's Day storms. The Big Bear Chamber will join the Moose for a ribbon cutting.
