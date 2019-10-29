Power outages possible. Bear Valley Electric Service extended its Public Safety Power Shutoff alert through the weekend due to fire danger ad extreme weather. The PSPS alert was scheduled to end Oct. 28. The new alert begins Oct. 30 and continues through the weekend.
Power was out overnight in at least one area of the East Valley. Power went out in at least a portion of Erwin Lake at 1:21 a.m. and came back on just after 4 a.m. The cause is unknown and how widespread the outage is unknown. Look for more information on www.bigbeargrizzly.
Roadwork in Big Bear. Caltrans and the DWP are completing projects in Big Bear that will cause traffic delays. The Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power's water line construction project is slated to take place on Fox Farm Road between the Kmart and CVS driveways. Caltrans will be repairing portions of Highway 18 and 38 in Big Bear City throughout the week. Read more about the road work here.
Stories we're working on for the Oct. 30 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly:
• Be prepared. Fires officials remind Big Bear residents to be prepared. Fire season is year-round, and Santa Ana winds increase the danger. Fire restrictions have been increased and fire danger is extreme in the mountains.
• Big Bear Discovery Center closure. A temporary closure is set, but a full closure is on the horizon for renovations.
• Chasing a title. The Big Bear football team enters the final game of the Cross Valley League season at 2-0 in league play. Can they win another title and a berth in the CIF playoffs?
• Halloween in Big Bear. Village streets close and Village merchants open their doors to hand out candy. There are also several neighborhoods popular with trick-or-treaters.
• State controller visits Big Bear. Betty T. Yee will share information on how the state controller's office can assist business in Big Bear.
