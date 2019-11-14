Discovery Center closed for winter
We told you about it a few weeks ago, but the US Forest Service released more details regarding the temporary closure of the Big Bear Discovery Center.
The closure affects programs provided by the center during the winter, but there are plans to find an alternate location for temporary operations. What won't be finding a new winter home are the winter eagle counts. The monthly census counts that take place December through March have been terminated on the national forest. We'll have more on this story in the Nov 20 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
Big Bear Mountain Resorts delay opening
The warm fall weather and the lack for natural snow thus far has delayed the planned opening of Snow Summit tomorrow. The new opening day is tentatively set for Thanksgiving day for Snow Summit and the day after Thanksgiving for Bear Mountain. Construction continues at Bear Mountain.
Things are looking good 👍 • We can’t wait to see the finished product! • #BearBuilt • #BearMountain • @gopro pic.twitter.com/hzLH31DosI— Big Bear Mountain Resort (@BigBearMtResort) November 11, 2019
Big Bear Now
Have you seen the latest issue of the Big Bear Now magazine? Check it out, available on newsstands throughout Big Bear and right here.
