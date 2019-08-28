Roof on the rise. In a very short time, weather permitting, the top part of the building that's been sitting in the parking lot at Big Bear SnowPlay/Big Bear Speedway will be setting on top of the new building. Remodeling is taking place bringing more of a resort feel to the year-round recreation and amusement area.
Read the full story in the Sept. 4 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
She's graceful and helpful. Deputy Grace Eirich is the school resource officer for Bear Valley Unified School District. Her main focus is connecting with kids and creating a bond to help them succeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.