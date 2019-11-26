City manager selected
Beginning Feb. 3, 2020, Frank Rush will be the new city manager for the city of Big Bear Lake. The City Council shared the information at its Nov. 25 meeting,
Rush is currently the city manager for South Lake Tahoe, and has spent more than 25 years in local government. Prior to South Lake Tahoe, Rush was with Emerald Isle in North Carolina.
Look for more on the new city manager in the Nov. 27 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
Winter storm warning
A winter storm watch and a hight wind warning are in effect for the mountains in advance of the storm headed in to California from Alaska. Big Bear could received 1-2 feet or more of snow, more at higher elevations. Snow levels could drop to 2,000 feet. Strong winds accompany this storm, which could bring down trees and power lines. Highs today will be in the low 40s, overnight low in the 20s. Chilly temperatures are expected for the next week, only inching above freezing for the next week.
Be prepared
Travel to and from Big Bear during the forecast storm will be slow going. Be prepared. All vehicles must carry chains, even those with four-wheel and all-wheel drive. Chain control checkpoints will be in place on mountain roads. Carry blankets, food, water, extra clothing and gloves in your vehicle during winter. Also bring a shovel.
No more siren tests
Big Bear Fire has suspended its monthly emergency siren tests. The first test began in August and was scheduled to run on the fourth Thursday of every month. The emergency warning sirens are designed to be an additional way to notify the community in the event of an emergency. As a result of the monthly tests, problems were identified with the sirens.
“Due to siren access issues, it is appropriate to suspend siren tests while winter conditions exist and until deficiencies can be corrected,” said Big Bear Fire Chief Jeff Willis.
Santa arrives this weekend
Tree lighting ceremonies are set for Friday, Nov. 29, in Big Bear Lake and Saturday, Nov. 30, in Big Bear City. Santa and Mrs. Claus make their grand entrance to visit with kids of all ages. Village streets will close to motorized traffic for the tree lighting ceremony at Christmas Corner on Friday.
Cooking safety tips
Kitchens will be busy this Thanksgiving week. Turkeys, pies, stuffing and more will be on the stove, in the oven, in the smoker and on the barbecue this week. Fire officials are reminding everyone to be safe when preparing your holiday feast.
To avoid dangerous incident, the National Fire Protection Association offers these tips:
- Clean ovens and stovetops thoroughly before this marathon cooking day so that built-up grease cannot ignite.
- Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling, boiling or broiling food.
- Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — away from your stovetop.
- Be sure pot handles are facing away from the front of the stove and that appliance cords are safely out of the way.
- Ensure knives, matches and utility lighters are out of reach of children.
- Keep pets out of the kitchen.
- Keep the floor clear so you don’t trip over kids, toys, pocketbooks or bags.
- Keep a fire extinguisher handy and know how to use it.
- Make sure smoke alarms are working.
