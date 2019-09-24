Reminder. Thursday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. Big Bear Fire will test its emergency sirens. They should be heard in several areas of the Valley and blast for 15 seconds.
What we're working on for the Sept. 25 issue of The Grizzly:
• City Council discusses potential transient occupancy tax measure for 2020 ballot to benefit Fire Department.
• Big Bear High School Performing Arts Club. What makes it tick, including new shows and financing.
• Pedestrian and bicycle mobility project grant funds lost. What happened?
• Big Bear fall sports teams on a roll.
See these stories and more in the Sept. 25 issue of The Grizzly.
