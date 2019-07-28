Weekend wrap. Spirits of the West Brewfest, the Renaissance Faire and and art show kept Big Bear busy during the weekend.
In case you missed the action, the Renaissance Faire returns again next weekend at Pederson’s Sawmill.
On your toes. Moonridge School of Dance offers adult ballet for six weeks beginning Aug. 6
Transitions. School begins Aug. 1 in Big Bear. Bear Valley Unified School District transitional kindergarten registration continues for all children who turn 5 years old between Sept. 3 and Dec. 2, 2019. School begins Aug. 1.
