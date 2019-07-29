Childcare options. With school starting, afterschool childcare is available for elementary school kids in Big Bear. Beyond the Bell is offered for all elementary school students from transitional kindergarten to sixth grade. Call the Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District at 909-866-9700 for information.
Raise in the works. The Big Bear Municipal Water District board holds a public hearing Thursday, Aug. 1, to consider giving board members a raise. If the ordinance is approved, the new rate of $147.94 per each day's attendance at meetings would go into effect in 60 days. The new rate would be eligible for an annual increase in October by no more than 5 percent. The MWD board meets at the MWD office, 40524 Lakeview Drive, Big Bear Lake. Meetings begin at 1 p.m. and are open to the public.
In the works. A fish hatchery, a high school move, on the road and animal experience are just a few of the stories we’re working on for the July 31 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly. The MWD is adding a fish hatchery in Big Bear. Chautauqua High School students have a new home. Caltrans talks and listens at a special meeting. High school girls learn what it takes to be a zookeeper and more.
