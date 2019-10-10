Riding for a cause. Twenty-nine participants hopped on their bicycles Oct. 10 and battled strong gusty winds as they pedaled their way to Mammoth from Big Bear. The trip is the 25th anniversary of the fundraiser for the United States Adaptive Recreation Center, which is based at Bear Mountain Resort The first stop for the group was in Barstow. They resume their journey early this morning.
Santa Ana winds return. Fire season in California is typical during this time of year, and includes Santa Ana winds. The winds bring hot dry conditions to the Southland, which prompts the fire danger. In the mountains, the air means cold, dry air and a temperature drop. The air heats again as it drops from the mountaintop to the basins below.
Although the temperatures are cooler in the mountains during Santa Ana winds, fire danger remains high. Firefighters on the San Bernardino National Forest begin extended staffing during the red flag warnings in effect through Oct.. 11. Forest Service fire personnel will be working 24-hour shifts during the period.
“We’re urging the public to be diligent with anything that can cause fires when in and around the forest,” said Acting Deputy Fire Chief Scott Howes. “As Smokey Bear says, ‘One less spark.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.