Fall weather for Big Bear. Today's temperatures will be in the upper 60s with mild winds. Temps begin dropping by Saturday and for the majority of next week the highs are in the 50s. Overnight lows could dip into the 20s. Bundle up Big Bear.
Oktoberfest stein carrying contest continues. There's plenty of fun, food and dancing at the Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest. The queen hopefuls will kick up the competition in the next preliminary round beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Mountain bikers hit the trail. The Grizzly 100 & Big Bear MTB Gran Fondo hits the mountain trails in Big Bear Saturday, Sept. 28. Start and finish lines are in the Village at Christmas Tree Corner.
Hot Dawgz! It's snowing, sort of, at Snow Summit. The Hot Dawgz and Hand Rails event is Saturday, Sept. 28. Music, snowboarding, craft beers and more.
Fall fun. Fall fun at the Farm begins Saturday. Hay rides pumpkins, lazer tag and more.
