Road talk. Caltrans hosted a town hall meeting at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center July 31 to talk about the projects on State Route 330 and the pending closures.
Politics. Democratic Club of Big Bear Valley hosts Kris Goodfellow at its Aug. 1 meeting. Goodfellow is running for the State Senate District 23 seat. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
