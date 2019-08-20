Brews on tap. Calling all craft brew lovers. The Big Bear Brewfest is set for Saturday, Aug. 24. No big bear, but plenty of beer. Hosted by Big Bear Lake Brewing Company.
Reminder. Today is Farmer's Market Day at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake. Fresh fruit and veggiss, hummus and more. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Coming up in the Aug. 21 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly:
• Move to the music. Village Music moves down the street and around the corner to a location on Village Drive.
• Singing the blues. Big Bear Municipal Water District discusses the blue green algae reports and the algae in Big Bear Lake.
• Inside the hallways. There are reports of bullying in Big Bear schools two weeks into the new school year.
• Climb and conquer. A new event is hoping to conquer cancer.
• Artsy. Celebrate Big Bear Women in the Arts with AAUW.
• Holiday happenings The final three-day weekend of the summer season is here. Check the Grizzly Weekender for all the happenings to make your plans..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.