Arrest in Big Bear

Big Bear Sheriff's Deputies arrested a 27-year-old man on charges of assault and robbery after he allegedly attacked people in a gas station and a fast food restaurant, as well as scuffling with deputies. Read the story here.

New city manager?

Could the City Council be nearing a decision on a city manager? The Council will hold a special workshop on Froday, Nov. 15. The closed session workshop begins at 1:30 p.m. The agenda item is Public Employment with the position to be filled city manager. 

Jeff Mathieu to retire as Big Bear Lake city manager, July 17, 2019

Big Bear Lake City Manager Jeff Mathieu listens to members of the public during a recent City Council meeting.

Jeff Mathieu announced his retirement earlier this year. While he didn't give an exact date of his departure, he did say he would like to say goodbye by the end of the year, but wanted to work with his replacement prior to leaving. 

Stories we're working on for Nov. 13

• Pay what you can

It's opening night for "The Importance of Being Earnest" and you can attend the performance for whatever you can pay. 

• Mother Nature delays opening

Winter weather hasn't quite arrived as planned at Snow Summit. The planned Nov 15 opening has been delayed.

• Basketball teams hit the court

Big Bear High School's winter sports teams begin action this week. Basketball teams are first out. 

• Veterans Day honors

Big Bear paid tribute to the men and women who serve to protect the country and its freedoms.

• Tree of Lights

Bear Valley Community Hospital Foundation lights its tree to honor those who have touched our lives and gone before us. 

Tree of Lights Nov. 9, 2019

Shining brightly, the Tree of Lights will stay lit until Jan. 31 at Bear Valley Community Hospital.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.