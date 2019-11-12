Arrest in Big Bear
Big Bear Sheriff's Deputies arrested a 27-year-old man on charges of assault and robbery after he allegedly attacked people in a gas station and a fast food restaurant, as well as scuffling with deputies. Read the story here.
New city manager?
Could the City Council be nearing a decision on a city manager? The Council will hold a special workshop on Froday, Nov. 15. The closed session workshop begins at 1:30 p.m. The agenda item is Public Employment with the position to be filled city manager.
Jeff Mathieu announced his retirement earlier this year. While he didn't give an exact date of his departure, he did say he would like to say goodbye by the end of the year, but wanted to work with his replacement prior to leaving.
Stories we're working on for Nov. 13
• Pay what you can
It's opening night for "The Importance of Being Earnest" and you can attend the performance for whatever you can pay.
• Mother Nature delays opening
Winter weather hasn't quite arrived as planned at Snow Summit. The planned Nov 15 opening has been delayed.
• Basketball teams hit the court
Big Bear High School's winter sports teams begin action this week. Basketball teams are first out.
• Veterans Day honors
Big Bear paid tribute to the men and women who serve to protect the country and its freedoms.
• Tree of Lights
Bear Valley Community Hospital Foundation lights its tree to honor those who have touched our lives and gone before us.
