Judge says no to relocating predator to San Bernardino County. On Nov. 7, a Ventura County judge ruled that Ross Leo Wollschlager will not be released to live in Joshua Tree in San Bernardino County. County officials, including Sheriff John McMahn, opposed the relocation of the sexually violent predator. Read more here.
Fire department safety message. The big Bear Fire Department is reminding Valley residents to be safe in staying warm this winter. Have your heater checked by a professional and change filters. Don't use flammable liquids or paper to start fires in your fire place, Make sure to soak fireplace ashes in a covered metal can for at least 72 hours before disposal. And make sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working.
Remembering our veterans. Join the American Legion at Veterans Park on Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. for a Veterans Day ceremony. Veterans of all branches of US military service for all wars will be honored. Read more here.
Traffic delays today. Caltrans will continue work on the bridge railing on Highway 330 today until 2 p.m., then breaking for the remainder of the holiday weekend. Flagging begins at 7 a.m.at East Fork City Creek Bridge to remove k-rail and move operational material. SR-330 will have no lane restrictions during this holiday weekend.
Monday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day and a legal holiday. Banks, schools, post offices and many government offices will be closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.