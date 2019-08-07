Blast from the past into the future. Big Bear Fire Department is reactivating the emergency sirens beginning Aug. 22. The emergency warning sirens will be tested at 11 a.m. and every fourth Thursday of the month moving forward. The sirens have not been operational for many years.
Did you get out with your neighbors? National Night Out was Aug. 6, and Big Bear turned out in force. Were you at Veterans Park?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.