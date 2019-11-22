Government shutdown averted
Federal lawmakers passed a measure and President Trump signed it to avoid a government shutdown for at least another month. The short-term funding measure will fund the federal government through Dec. 20.
For Big Bear, this means U.S. Forest Service operations will continue. Last time the government shut down, trash cans, restrooms and other facilities were left unattended until the city of Big Bear Lake stepped into help.
Frozen II opens in Big Bear
The long awaited sequet to the Disney film opens at Village Theaters North on Village Drive. The fill will be shown on two screens. It's a perfect weekend to enjoy a movie with the family. Get your tickets in advance, grab your popcorn and enjoy.
Thanksgiving storm
Forecasters are calling for the next winter-like storm to arrive by Wednesday the day before Thanksgiving. The cold storm could drop snow levels down to 3,500 feet. It's a colder storm than the one this week, so be prepared. Snow is forecast through Thanksgiving day. If you are traveling to the mountains for the holiday or off the mountain, consider traveling early. Remember to carry chains, food, water, blankets and extra clothing in case of delays
Make the most of the weekend
Go tubing. Big Bear SnowPlay and Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain are open for tubing. Fresh snow and snowmaking mean the slopes are covered and ready for fun. Try out the Big Bear Ropes Course at SnowPlay or the Soaring Eagle at Alpine Slide.
Take in a play. "The Importance of Being Earnest" is a the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center.
Paint N Sip at Barrel 33 tonight. Check to see if space is still available to create your own masterpiece while enjoying wine and camaraderie. If you can't channel your inner artist, just stop by and enjoy a glass of wine in the Village.
Music at The Cave. Tonight The Artaris is the headliner. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
