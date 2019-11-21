Chains required
With the first snow of the season comes chain control. As of 5 a.m. chains are required on all roads leading into the mountain communities. Chain control checkpoints are in place, and those who do not comply will be stopped by authorities and turned around.
All vehicles must have chains except those with four-wheel and all-wheel drive and snow tires on all four wheels All vehicles must carry chains, even those with four-wheel-drive.
Slick roads
The storm caused a number of traffic problems on Big Bear roads, many as motorists ignored chain requirements, drove too fast or were unprepared for the first storm of the season.
What to expect the next 24 hours
The first storm of the season will linger through today, with highs in the low to mid 30s during the day. Overnight lows are in the teens.
• Chain control on mountain roads until the storm passes.
• Possible black ice on roadways due to below freezing temperatures overnight.
• Daytime highs in the 30s on Thursday, teens overnight.
• Partly cloudy skies Friday with daytime high of low 40s.
• Snowmaking at Big Bear Mountain Resort, Big Bear SnowPlay and Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain.
• Possible increased visitor traffic due to natural snow in Big Bear.
