Vehicle fire Aug. 22, 2019
Photo courtesy of Big Bear Fire Department

Fire on the North Shore. Big Bear Fire Department quickly knocked down a vegetation fire on Highway 18 near Holcomb Valley Road Aug. 22. The fire was sparked by a rollover traffic crash. The driver suffered minor injuries. 

ICYMI: A self admitted gang member was arrested by Big Bear Sheriff's Deputies and the MET team in Sugarloaf. He was charged with possession of narcotics and a felon in possession of a firearm among other charges.

 

