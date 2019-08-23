Fire on the North Shore. Big Bear Fire Department quickly knocked down a vegetation fire on Highway 18 near Holcomb Valley Road Aug. 22. The fire was sparked by a rollover traffic crash. The driver suffered minor injuries.
ICYMI: A self admitted gang member was arrested by Big Bear Sheriff's Deputies and the MET team in Sugarloaf. He was charged with possession of narcotics and a felon in possession of a firearm among other charges.
