Lightning strikes
The summer thunderstorms are normal in July and August in the mountains. But those thunderstorms often include lighting, which cause brush fires. Several lighting strikes have been reported during the latest storms, along with some small spot fires. Firefighters were called to a fire in Holcomb Valley on July 25, which was caused by lightning.
Lightning strikes can spark a small fire that can smolder before taking off. If you see smoke, call 9-1-1.
Saying goodbye
Deputy Stan Wijnhamer rides off into the sunset after a long career with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The veteran deputy retired after 27 years with the department, many of those serving the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station. Friends, family and colleagues said their goodbyes at a party in his honor July 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.