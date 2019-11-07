Do you have a Ring camera? The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is in partnership with Ring and the Neighbors app. Staff at sheriff's stations are able to receive info and interact with residents using the app. Read more here.
FAA changes flight path. In response to strong community involvement, the FAA will change its flight path to remove flights over Lake Arrowhead. The changes begin Dec. 5. When the routes were implemented in 2017, the Lake Arrowhead community complained “It took us a few years to get to this point, but by talking and working with the FAA rather than tying this matter up in the courts, we were able get this flight path changed sooner rather than later,” San Bernardino County Second District Supervisor Janice Rutherford said. More on this story in the Nov. 13 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
Ridgecrest shaker. A 3.5 magnitude earthquake has been reported in Ridgecrest at 4:39 a.m. No reports of injuries or damage. The area continues to experience aftershocks since the strong quakes in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.