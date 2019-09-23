Siren test. Thursday, Sept. 26, Big Bear Fire will once again test the emergency sirens in Big Bear. The sirens are scheduled to sound the fourth Thursday of each month at 11 a.m. The first emergency siren test was "less than stellar," according to the Fire Department. Sirens will blast for 15 seconds. In a real emergency, the sires will blast for three minutes.
Remembering Vietnam veterans. The city of Big Bear Lake, in collaboration with San Bernardino County and the Big Bear Valley Military Ministry organization will honor Vietnam veterans and their families during a special presentation at the City Council meeting. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Civic Center, 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
Roads are open. With little fanfare, Highway 330 reopened after a 12-day closure for construction of a rock-fall barrier. The road re-opened at 12:59 p.m.Sept. 20.
