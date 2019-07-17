What's next for Jeff Mathieu?
The longtime Big Bear Lake city manager announced his retirement this week. He won't be exiting stage left just yet.
Mathieu joined the city in 2006 and will retire by the end of this year. He wants to give the City Council plenty of time to find a new city leader, and to spend time with his replacement for a smooth transition. Then he will get to his retirement To Do List.
Rob Robbins made up his mind.
The Bear Valley Community Healthcare District board member sent a letter of resignation to the board president Peter Boss on July 17 formally resigning effective immediately.
Robbins told the board in June he was moving and would resign in August, but they could move to replace him sooner if they wanted. But there was no formal resignation, leaving the board in limbo until he made it official. BVCHD board members will post the vacancy and begin the replacement process right away.
