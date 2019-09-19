Political announcements. First it was Dawn Rowe, then Paul Cook and Jay Obernolte made their intentions known regarding the 2020 election. Rowe, the 3rd District San Bernardino County Supervisor appointed to fill James Ramos' seat, announced she will seek re-election. Congressman Paul Cool of Yucca Valley announced he will also seek a seat on the San Bernardino County board of supervisors, in the 1st District. And State Assemblyman Jay Obernolte of Big Bear announced he will run for Cook's seat in Congress.
Fire prevention meeting. Join fire officials and first responders Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Big Bear Discovery Center for a fire prevention meeting. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m..
Healthy mixer. Bear Valley Community Healthcare District hosts the next Big Bear Chamber mixer on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Mixers are from 5-7 p.m.
Speaking of health. The healthcare district hosts its annual Health Fair on Saturday, Sept. 21. Stop by for resources and information and services.
ICYMI: Honoring Marcus Warmsley. A Big Bear magical homecoming. Heroes and Hearts
