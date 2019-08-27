Stories we're working on for the Aug. 28 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly and the Aug. 30 Grizzly Weekender.
There's a new sheriff — on campus. Your kids have most likely met her if they are in school. We introduce you to Deputy Grace Eirich the school resource officer for Bear Valley Unified School District.
Pageant time. The Miss Big Bear pageant is set for Sept. 7. We introduce the girls vying for the crown this year.
Mexican food with a different flair. Gabby's on Big Bear Boulevard isn't just another Mexican restaurant in Big Bear. The menu items have a Bolivian influence.
Algae test questions. The California Water Board tested sites on Big Bear Lake and the results have caused concern. The Big Bear Municipal Water District also tested the water and the agency's results are in conflict with the water board's. We dig deeper into the tests and whether the lake is safe.
Garage sale mecca. The final three day weekend of the summer means garage and yard sales will be everywhere this coming weekend. Check the Big Bear Grizzly classified for a list of sales to find the bargain you are looking for.
Coupons inside. Did you know there are coupons inside the Big Bear Grizzly? Check out the savings you can find inserted inside the paper each week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.