Today's weather: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows dipping down to the 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 15mph.
What's coming up in the Sept. 18 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
New doc in town. Meet Dr. David Horner, new primary care doctor at the Family Health Center. He and his family are full-time residents in Big Bear and he's building his practice in the Valley.
Saying goodbye. Friends of Courtney and Marcus Warmsley gathered in Big Bear for a tribute to Marcus, who passed away Aug. 30. Courtney and Marcus, who was in the military, formed Dancers Anonymous in Big Bear and were loved by many. A memorial service is set for October.
The Grizzly isn't calling. A company out of Connecticut is contacting Big Bear merchants offering to send them digital copies of stories from The Grizzly, create plaques for Best of Big Bear winners and more — as long as you provide your personal info. The company is not associated with The Big Bear Grizzly.
More royalty. Lizbeth Gonzalez is the Big Bear High School 2019 Homecoming Queen.
It's a wrap. The final BYOB event is set for Sept. 21. Bring your own beanie is a fundraiser honoring the late Steve Schour.
