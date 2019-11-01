Controller in town. Betty Yee will speak in Big Bear today at 11 a.m. at Hofert Hall in Big Bear Lake. Find out more about her visit here.
Westbound only. A small portion of Fox Farm Road is closed to westbound traffic. The closure is between the Kmart and CVS driveways. The road is closed if you are heading west, which is toward the boulevard. A detour is available. Read more here.
Snow in the air. Big Bear SnowPlay is making snow. Cold, dry weather is ideal for snowmaking and the tubing area could be open by the weekend. Big Bear Ropes Course is open as well, along with Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain and the Soaring Eagle.
