What’s new at the grocery store? Have you seen the Vons recent remodel? There’s a new and updated florist counter, fresh painted walls, a new and improved Starbucks lounge and more.
DWP updates. Big Bear Lake Department of Water customers will soon be able to pay their bills using a credit card at the DWP office with no fees. They will also be getting new account numbers and auto payment services will need updating.
The new system is set to go live the week of Aug. 12, so all customers are encouraged to prepare in advance. To receive notifications on the software changes as well as updates on BBLDWP projects and programs via email or text, subscribe to the eNotify list “DWP Customer Updates” at www.bbldwp.com/updates.
Volunteers needed for homeless coalition. Step up and make a difference in a variety of ways by volunteering in some way with the Mountain Homeless Coalition. The housing crisis and homelessness has reached all areas of the mountaintop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.