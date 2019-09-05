No reportable action. The fourth closed session since Aug. 14 for the Big Bear Airport District board did not produce action regarding the agency's general manager. It was confirmed that the general manager is on leave.
Fire season. Several lightning fires were reported Tuesday in and around the Big Bear Valley. They were all quickly extinguished. A fire burning in the Murrietta area of Riverside County is one of the first larger vegetation fires of the late summer season. The Tenaja Fire is 1,000 acres and is 5 percent contained as of this morning. It is a reminder that while the summer has been mild in terms of vegetation fires, the September through November are traditionally fire season.
Cooler weather. Temperatures are forecast to be slightly cooler today, but it will be humid. Thunderstorms are in the forecast for one more day, then move out of the area. Sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s are in the forecast through the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.