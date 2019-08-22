Volunteer outdoors. On Aug. 24, grab your gloves and join the Community Trail Work Day on the Pacific Crest Trail. Brush will be cut back and the trail section tidied.All are welcome.
 
More volunteer opportunities. The Grizzly 100 on Sept. 28 needs you. Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks. And you get a free T-shirt.
 
Calling all beer lovers. The inaugural Big Bear Lake Brewfest is this weekend at the Bartlett Events Center in the Village area of Big Bear Lake. 
 
Bully no more. The Grizzly embarks on a news series examining bullying. Check the first story here. 
 
 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.