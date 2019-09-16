The Fox U.S. Open of Mountain a success
Professional mountain biking dominated the slopes at Snow Summit for the most of last week, culminating in three days of competition. The event is scheduled to return next year.
Next up for Snow Summit is Hot Dawgz and Hand Rails on Sept. 28.
Wine walk attracts hundreds to Village
The Fall Wine Walk was a bevy of activity on a perfect pre-fall day in big Bear. Hundreds walked the Village L enjoying wine, nibbles and shopping with old friends and making new friends along the way.
Fall weather is in the air. Temperatures are expected to cool off this week with daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s. Today will be partly cloudy and windy, with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Dry lighting is also possible today. Thursday's high is forecast to be the coolest at 62 with an overnight low dipping into the 20s.
