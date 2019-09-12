Remembering and honoring. Big Bear gathered in the quad at Big Bear High School on Sept. 11 in the early morning hours to remember and honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. Organized by Big Bear High School students, the sobering ceremony began in 2002 at Big Bear Middle School.
Laura Landaker was the guest speaker. She reminded the audience of the need to remember all those who have given their lives to protect our freedoms.
Resigned. Jack Roberts, general manager for the Big Bear Airport District, has resigned, effective Sept. 13. The Big Bear Airport board issued a press release at its Sept. 11 board meeting.
Roberts has been on leave, with the board apparently negotiating with him regarding his position and salary, according to the release. Ryan Goss has been named interim general manager.
The airport board denied violating the Brown Act as reported by the Big Bear Grizzly.
No damage. Fire crews raced to the Boulder Bay area around 5 p.m. Sept. 11 for a report of a structure fire with an explosion. Most crews were released before arrival as it was determined to be a small outbuilding and the fire was extinguished by civilians on scene.
Fire prevention. Bear Valley Electric Service continues to remove trees that impact power lines in Big Bear Valley. The tree trimming is part of an ongoing fire prevention project. Crews were working at the intersection of Highways 18 and 38 at Greenspot on Sept. 11.
