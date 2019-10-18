Possile power shutoffs. Bear Valley Electric Service issued an alert that it may proactively turn off power in areas of Big Bear to mitigate fire danger. The Public Power Safety Shutoff alert is in place through Tuesday, Oct. 22. Areas affected include Fawnskin, Boulder Bay, Moonridge, Erwin Lake and Lake William. Bear Valley Electric Service will monitor the weather conditions and minimize power shutoffs to areas affected by the weather. The utility company also reminds Big Bear customers that Southern California Edison imports power to Bear Valley Electric through transmission lines. If SCE shuts down power all of Big Bear could be affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoff.
Traffic delays next week. Caltrans will be doing guardrail work on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 22 and 23, on Highway 18. Get more info here.
Blood drive Monday. The LifeStream bus returns to Big Bear Monday, Oct. 21, for a community blood drive. The bus will be in the Stater Bros. parking lot from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Click here for more information.
Earthquake hits in Los Angeles area overnight. A mild earthquake
ICYMI: Banner year for Peak to Peak fundraising ride.
Big Bear Kmart to remain open.
Weigh in on legislation to mandate middle school and high school start times.
