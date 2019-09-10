Stories we're working on for the Sept. 11 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly:
• A conversation with the newest member of the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District.
• The cost of a Big Bear High School sports complex.
• Who is seeking to fill Bev Grabe's seat.
• Missing in action. The Big Bear Airport District general manager is "out of the office."
• Miss Big Bear and her court.
• In the Weekender read about the Fox US Open, Oktoberfest and Hot Dawgz and Hand Rails.
All these stories and more.
