Busy weekend for Big Bear. Art shows, history plays, car shows and more filled the holiday weekend in Big Bear. The Cool Runnings Car Show benefitted DOVES and other local organizations. The Busy Bears Quilt Guild filled Big Bear Middle School with quilts and the Bear Valley History Museum was the site of a unique play.
Hurricane Dorian watch. Those with family and friends in Florida are watching and waiting as the powerful hurricane bears down on the area. It has slammed into the Bahamas and it heading slowly toward the U.S. Hopes are that the storm will make a turn north and eventually head back out to sea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.