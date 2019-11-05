Honoring our veterans. Big Bear celebrates and honors our military veterans on Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park. Veterans of all wars will be recognized and honored during the cermony. A barbecue follows at the American Legion.
Fire destroys homes in Rim Forest. A fire that broke out in one mountain home around 7:40 p.m. in the community of Rim Forest spread to an adjacent home. Both houses were destroyed, according to reports. There are no reports of injury and the cause is under investigation. Rim Forest is near the Lake Arrowhead area.
What we're working on for the Nov. 6 issue:
• Tree of Lights: Honor your loved ones with a light on the tree at Bear Valley Community Hospital.
• Rotary award. Helen Walsh shares a Big Bear Lake Rotary award.
• Tom Bradford is a family man. The newest member of the Big Bear Municipal Water District board is proud of his family, and they are proud of him.
• Changes for the Herricks. One is running for higher office, the other resigns a local governing board.
• Big Bear High School athletics. The Bears are on the road, with the football team headed to Eisenhower High School for the first round of CIF and the cross-country team at Riverside Prep for the Cross Valley League finals.
These stories and more in the next issue of The Grizzly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.