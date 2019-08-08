Put another candle on the birthday cake. Today is Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday. He’s been celebrating since New Year’s Day. On Aug. 17, the Barton Flats Visitor Center celebrates Smokey Bear with a Forest Festival.
Speaking of Smokey. Fire season is upon us. Vegetation is beginning to dry out, and fire restrictions on the San Bernardino National Forest have been increased. Big Bear Fire Chief Jeff Willis says the season is later than the past few years due to an extended winter, but no one should let their guard down.
Rave reviews. The Country Kitchen in the Metcalf Bay area of Big Bear Lake opened for business Aug. 5. So far, Big Bear has nothing but good things to say.
