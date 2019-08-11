Fun on the road. It was a busy weekend in Big Bear. In case you missed it, the Big Bear Antique Car Club Fun Run packed the Village with hundreds of classic and antique cars.
Runners on The Wall. Ryan Hall’s Conquer the Wall 1 mile race saw hearty athletes run up The Wall trail at Snow Summit. Big Bear High School athletes and alumni were the top runners.
Local government vacancy. Bev Grabe has resigned her seat on the Bear Valley Unified School District board of trustees. The vacancy is one of two on Big Bear governing boards. Bear Valley Community Healthcare District is also seeking to fill a vacancy with the resignation of Rob Robbins last month.
Big Bear humanitarian. Liz Harris, former Big Bear Lake mayor and field representative for former San Bernardino County Supervisor James Ramos, was honored for her service to Big Bear Valley. She received the Helen Walsh Humanitarian of the Year award.
