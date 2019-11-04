Brush fires in Big Bear. Two small vegetation fires were reported in Big Bear during the weekend. Both were attacked quickly and kept from spreading.
The first on Nov. 2 was dubbed the Ski Fire for its proximity to Bear Mountain Resort. The fire was under 2 acres. Helicopter drops and ground attack, coupled with no wind kept the fire in downed logs from spreading.
On Nov. 3, the Hatchery Fire near Hatchery Drive and Highway 38 was limited to a 50x50 spot. An air tanker along with helicopters and ground crews were on the fire quickly to prevent the spread.
Snow much fun. Big Bear SnowPlay got the winter season started during the weekend. The tubing hill opened for the season with three runs. A good stretch of cold, dry weather allowed for significant snowmaking for the recreation area. Big Bear SnowPlay is open weekends, and Big Bear Ropes Course is also open weekends at the same site. Daily operations will begin later this month.
New MWD director. Tom Bradford was appointed to fill the Division 5 vacancy on the Big Bear Municipal Water District board of directors. He and Mason Perry were the two applicants for the seat. Read more about the meeting here and more about Bradford in the Nov. 6 issue of The Grizzly.
School board vacancy. Cathy Herrick has resigned from the Bear Valley Unified School District board of trustees. The board will look to fill her seat by appointment, according to the agenda for the upcoming Nov. 6 meeting.
Seeking Jay's seat. Rick Herrick, mayor pro tem for the city of Big Bear Lake, announced his candidacy for the California State Assembly 33rd District seat. Assemblyman Jay Obernolte announced his own run for Congress earlier this year. Herrick, who is the husband of Cathy Herrick, has been a member of the Big Bear Lake City Council for several years. Read more about the Herriicks in the Nov. 6 issue of The Grizzly
