The Great ShakeOut is today, Oct. 17. Communities, businesses and organizations throughout California and the world will participate in the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill. Participants will experience earthquake drills, duck and cover and hold on and more as they practice preparation for an earthquake. Northern and Central California have had earthquakes this week. With Southern California be next? Are you ready?
Pasquale Esposito is the accidental tenor. And he is performing in Big Bear on Saturday, Oct. 19. The concert is a benefit for the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District Foundation which supports the local hospital with equipment, beds and more. Tickets are still available. Check the story here.
