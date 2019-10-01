Bird watching. Big Bear Elementary students moved their classroom outside and on the move. The Bear Tech students went bird watching with Randy Putz, co-owner of Chirp Nature Center in Big Bear Lake.
Stories we're working on for the Oct. 2 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly:
* Moon Camp seeks approval. The Moon Camp housing development in Fawnskin goes before San Bernardino County leaders seeking approval on Oct. 8.
* History on a tabletop. New life for a 300-year-old tree.
• Locals night with a twist. The annual event at the Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest will challenge Big Bear businesses with proceeds benefitting local charities.
• Screaming for ice cream. Ben & Jerry's is a natural selection for Big Bear.
These stories and more can be found in this week's issue. And don't forget to get your copy of Big Bear Now magazine available Oct. 2 throughout Big Bear or read it online at www.bigbeargrizzly.net.
