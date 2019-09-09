Miss Big Bear. Addyson Contreras was crowned Miss Big Bear at the pageant held Sept. 7 at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center. Nineteen contestants were vying for the title.
Fall Festival. The 49th annual Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest began Sept. 7 at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake. Official opening ceremonies tapped the first keg and the fun began. Oktoberfest continues weekends through Nov. 2.
Trash reminder. Today marks the start of the delivery of new trash cans for Big Bear City Community Services District customers. The new cans, called carts, hold more trash, are on wheels and are assigned to each customer.
Fall weather. Cooler weather has arrived in Big Bear with highs in the low 70s today and down to the upper 60s tomorrow. Some may have thrown an extra blanket on overnight with temperatures dipping into the low 40s, even to the 30s some some spots.
