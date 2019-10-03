Return to school. Steve Foulkes was sworn in as the newest member of the Bear Valley Unified School District board of trustees. Foulkes is familiar with the task, having served on the board before losing his bid for re-election in November last year. Foulkes replaces Bev Grabe, who resigned to move out of state.
Pinning ceremony. Firefighter-paramedic Nick Mercado officially became a member of the Big Bear Fire Department on Oct. 1. He was pinned as the newest member of the department during the board meeting. Following Mercado taking an oath, Kevin Cole received a new badge. He was promoted to engineer. The two were pinned by Big Bear Fire Chief Jeff Willis.
Veto. California Assemblyman Jay Obernolte is baffled by Governor Gavin Newsom's veto of Obernolte's fire exit route bill. The big bill would have streamlined urgent safety projects in high-risk fire areas with insufficient egress routes.
Headed to the ballot. The big Bear Fire Authority board voted 9-0 to adopt two resolutions that will put a community facilities district measure on the March 2020 ballot. The measure asks voters to approve a CFD in the Big Bear service area that will augment funding for the fire department. The CFD, if approved, will assess residential and commercial properties, the ski resorts, lodging facilities and vacant parcels. This is in addition to a proposed increase in transient occupancy tax within the city of Big Bear Lake that is anticipated to be on the November 2020 ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.