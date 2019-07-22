Stories we’re working on: Affordable housing. Is there such a thing on the mountaintop? Officials answer some questions, but will there be answers you are seeking?
Simple and cordial. Simple Suppers are a long-standing community gathering in Big Bear. We sat down for pizza with the group.
GRITS. Not the kind you find on the breakfast table. These girls have guns.
Vacancy. Rob Robbins submitted his resignation, not the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District board must officially declare a vacancy to begin recruiting for the open board seat.
Find these stories and more in the July 24 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
