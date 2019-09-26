Cooler days ahead for Big Bear. Today's forecast calls for highs in the 60s with the possibility of scattered showers and even thunderstorms. Temperatures drop tomorrow, with highs in the 50s for several days.
ICYMI: City Council to ask voters to approve TOT increase to benefit public safety services.
Familiar names on March ballot, seeking new roles.
Hearth and Home Tour gives a glimpse inside Big Bear homes.
