Hotel renovation. Marina Resort in Big Bear Lake is getting a facelift. The renovations are before the Big Bear Lake Planning Commission on Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Weekend wrap. Hundreds of ultra marathoners ran through the night for the Kodiak 100 that saw runners take off at 6 p.m. Aug. 16 from the Village area of Big Bear Lake.
As the runners continued their quest, boats were on the water for the annual Wooden Boat Show.
"A" Garden Club hosted the annual Fairy Festival to rave reviews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.