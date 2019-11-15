Changes at Big Bear courthouse
Expanded courthouse hours in Big Bear will begin in December. The San Bernardino County Superior Court released information yesterday that services would be expanded in Big Bear and Needles effective Dec. 12 in Big Bear and Dec 5 in Needles.
The expansion adds a half day of service on the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 1 to 4 p.m. The court is open the second and fourth Friday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will continue that schedule.
Big Bear's court closed in 2013 and reopened for limited services in January 2018.
For more on the story, see the Nov. 20 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
ICYMI:
• When will the resorts open?
• Fire Chief Jeff Willis speaks to Republicans
• Meteor shower visible this weekend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.