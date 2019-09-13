ICYMI: Firefighter climbs on 9/11. Joe Zambrano, an El Segundo firefighter and Big Bear City resident. donned full fire gear and hit the stairmaster at The Fitness Source on Sept. 11 to climb 110 stories.
Interim manager for the airport district. Jack Roberts has officially resigned, effective today, as the Big Bear Airport District general manager. Ryan Goss will serve as the leader in the interim.
Homecoming. This is homecoming weekend for Big Bear High School. Today is the homecoming assembly, beginning at 9:58 a.m. The football games are Saturday with the frosh-soph kicking off at 10:45 a.m. followed by varsity at 1:30 p.m. The homecoming queen will be crowned during halftime of the varsity game. Then a homecoming gathering hosted by former coach Don Gifford takes place in the Big Bear Middle School gym.
