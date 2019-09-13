110 stories climb

Firefighter Joe Zambrano of the El Segundo Fire Department and a Big Bear City resident climbs the equivalent of 110 stories in full gear on Sept. 11 to comemorate the 110 stories the firefighters climbed in the World Trade Center following the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. Zambrano made the climb on the stair-master at The Fitness Source in Big Bear Lake.

 SARAH MORIN/Big Bear Grizzly

ICYMI: Firefighter climbs on 9/11. Joe Zambrano, an El Segundo firefighter and Big Bear City resident. donned full fire gear and hit the stairmaster at The Fitness Source on Sept. 11 to climb 110 stories. 

Interim manager for the airport district. Jack Roberts has officially resigned, effective today, as the Big Bear Airport District general manager. Ryan Goss will serve as the leader in the interim.

Homecoming. This is homecoming weekend for Big Bear High School. Today is the homecoming assembly, beginning at 9:58 a.m. The football games are Saturday with the frosh-soph kicking off at 10:45 a.m. followed by varsity at 1:30 p.m. The homecoming queen will be crowned during halftime of the varsity game. Then a homecoming gathering hosted by former coach Don Gifford takes place in the Big Bear Middle School gym.

