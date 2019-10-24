Power shutoff possible. Bear Valley Electric Service issued an alert that due to increased fire danger Oct. 24 and 25 a Public Safety Power Shutoff is possible. Electricity could be shut down for areas of Big Bear Valley, with the possibility of the entire Valley being effected if Southern California Edison cuts power to transmission lines leading to Big Bear. Read more about the PSPS here.
Emergency alert today. Today is the fourth Thursday of the month. Big Bear Fire is expected to conduct its monthly emergency siren alert at 11 a.m. today. The 15 second blast can be heard in portions of Big Bear but not all. If there is an actual emergency, the siren will blast for three minutes and other forms of communication will be used as well to notify community members. Read more here.
Wear purple. Today is #PurpleThursday in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. DOVES, Big Bear's domestic violence education and prevention organization, urges the entire Big Bear community to don purple today. Also a reminder about DOVES' Starry Starry Night fundraiser set for Saturday, Oct. 26. Click here for more info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.