Bear Valley Electric Service says thank you. It's Customer Appreciation Week for the electric utility company. Customers are invited to visit the BVES office between 8 and 11 a.m. Oct. 7-10 for free coffee and patries. On Oct.11, BVES hosts its Customer Appreciation barbecue with free burgers, hot dogs, drinks and cookies. Customers will also receive a tote bag with LED lights and nightlight, while supplies last.
Crawling along. Mountain Transit hosts the next Chamber mixer, with a twist. The Trolley Crawl begins at the Barnstorm Restaurant in Big Bear City. The trolley takes a tour with several stops. Space is limited, so register now. No walk-ups for this mixer.
There's a new queen for the fall season. McKenzie Wolf Tardibuono earned the Oxtoberfest Queen title with a 15-stein carry.
TroutfesT caps the season. The final fishing tournament of the season saw hundreds of anglers drop their lines in Big Bear Lake during he weekend. Participation increased this year, and more fish were caught than the past two years combined.
Dowward dog. The Big Bear Yoga Festival drew a crowd of enthusiasts for a weekend of yoga in the mountains.
Are you registered to vote? San Bernardino County reports that 1 million voters have registered to vote in the county. There is still plenty of time to make sure your vote counts in the upcoming primary election in March.
