Fire alert issued. Santa Ana wind conditions have arrived prompting the National Weather Service to issue a fire weather watch.
The watch is in effect through Friday, Oct. 11, for San Bernardino and Riverside counties as strong gusty winds are possible. Humidity levels are in the single digits. Gusts up to 60 mph locally are possible.
What we're working on for the Oct. 9 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly:
• Big Bear Municipal Water District is one person short. Vince Smith officially resigns from the governing board, and the search begins for his replacement.
• How to pay for a Big Bear High School sports complex. With new ideas on the table, the funding options are also being explored.
• Headed for the ballot. Big Bear Fire Authority board moves to place a community facilities district on the March 2020 ballot.
• What's new at Big Bear Mountain Resort this winter?
